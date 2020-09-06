Man dead, suspect arrested after incident in Bicentennial Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is in police custody Sunday after the victim was found in Bicentennial Park.

According to Columbus Police, the unidentified victim, a Black man between the ages of 50-55, was found suffering from multiple puncture wounds inside the park at approximately 2:05 a.m.

Officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen who told them about an unresponsive man laying on the ground in the area of the 200 block of Civic Center Drive.

Officers began CPR on the victim until medics arrived, which is when he was taken to a local medical facility in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Emmanuel L. Bridges, 31, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730, ext. 2635.