MCARTHUR, Ohio (WCMH) — A 25-year-old man from Chillicothe is dead after being in a crash Thursday night in Vinton County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 11:15 p.m. on State Route 677 in Elk Township. Andrew Pettit was driving a Ford F-150 south on SR 677 and failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to go off the road and hit an embankment.

Pettit was flown to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.