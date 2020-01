PATASKALA, OH (WCMH)– One person died Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash in Licking County.

Pataskala Police said the crashed happen just after 9:30 p.m. on Havens Corners Rd. near Summit Rd.

Kevin Layman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the cause of the crash or any additional information about Layman.

The crash is still under investigation, according to police.