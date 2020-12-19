Man dead following morning shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is dead after a shooting in east Columbus early Friday morning.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 1000 block of South 22nd Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:03 a.m.

Police have not released the victim’s identity pending notification of family.

This is the 164 homicide in Columbus in 2020.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4036.