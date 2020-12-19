Man dead following morning shooting in east Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is dead after a shooting in east Columbus early Friday morning.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 1000 block of South 22nd Street at approximately 3:20 a.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:03 a.m.

Police have not released the victim’s identity pending notification of family.

This is the 164 homicide in Columbus in 2020.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4036.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools