Man dead following Jerome Township crash Saturday

JEROME TOWNSHIP (WCMH) — One man is dead following a car crash in Jerome Township Saturday morning.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tony Autrey, 53, of Ostrander was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Honda Pilot driven by Autrey was driving north on U.S. 42 when it crossed the center lane. The Pilot was then struck by a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer, which was traveling south.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 6 a.m., the Pilot was resting on one of the guardrails and the semi was resting on the other side.

Police said they do not suspect alcohol played a role in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

