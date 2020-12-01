Man dead following crash near Pleasant Township

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being ejected from the car following a crash near Pleasant Township Monday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling west on State Route 665.

The Camry exited the roadway to the left into a ditch and continued traveling west, the sheriff’s office said. The car then began to flip, at which point the driver, Jerry D. Smith, 27, of Hilliard, was ejected from the vehicle.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Pleasant Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-6113.

