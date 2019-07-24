Police: Man killed in southeast Columbus shooting may be connected to area robberies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man died after a shooting in southeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:31am, Wednesday, officers were called to the area of 1113 Oakwood Avenue on a report of gunfire.

Minutes later, there was a report of a crash at the intersection of Reinhard Avenue and Linwood Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man in a crashed vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

Police say the victim had been shot in the back after a bullet went through the trunk, the backseat and the seat of the vehicle the man was driving.

Witnesses told police that the victim and at least one other person were committing robberies in the area prior to the shooting. Police said witness statements suggest that the victim was shot while fleeing from the scene of a robbery that had just been committed.

The victim’s identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS