Man killed, electrocuted by power line while trimming trees in Gahanna

Man dead after report of electrocution in Gahanna

by: NBC4 Staff

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead, electrocuted by a live power line while trimming trees in Gahanna.

It happened around 9:51 a.m. in the area of Walnut St and North High Street.

According to Gahanna police, a 24-year-old man working in a bucket lift for a tree service made contact with an AEP power line.

The incident remains under investigation. Police have not released the identity of the man, pending notification of next of kin.

According to AEP, nearly 1,800 people are without power in the area, including Jefferson Elementary School.

Several streets are blocked in the area.

