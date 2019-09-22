Man dies after motorcycle hits dead deer in Athens County

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after his motorcycle hit a dead deer early Saturday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Athens, Brian T. Sawyer, 39, of Reedsville, was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson Electra Glide north on Four Mile Creek Road at about 2:30 a.m.

The motorcycle struck a dead deer in the roadway, causing the motorcycle off the left side of the road and overturning.

Sawyer was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Sawyer was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.