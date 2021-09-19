Man dead after motorcycle crash in Vinton County

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving struck a Jeep along US-50 in Vinton County Sunday, according to state police.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 3:40 p.m. when Shawn Urschel, 51, of Waverly, was driving west on US-50 on a 2015 Yamaha FZ-09.

Herbert Peoples, 46, of Jackson, was pulling out of a private driveway when Urschel’s motorcycle struck his Jeep Wrangler, OSHP said.

Urschel was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, where he was pronounced dead.

Peoples did not sustain any injuries.

OSHP continues to investigate the crash.

