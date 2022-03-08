MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the Mansfield area, early Tuesday morning.

According to the OSHP, at about 12:05 a.m., Robert Oney, 59, of Shiloh, was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole before overturning.

Troopers say first responders found Oney unresponsive when they arrived on scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.