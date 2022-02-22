COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle on the city’s east side Friday, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

A passing motorist noticed the unnamed victim, only identified as John Doe, lying in the northbound lanes of James Road, north of the Fair Avenue intersection, at 12:47 a.m. Friday, Columbus police said.

The victim, who police said died at 12:51 a.m., was reportedly walking in the area when he was struck by a gray vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim’s death is the 11th traffic-related fatality in Columbus this year, according to police.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact the Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.