Man dead after crash on I-270

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on I-270.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on I-270 eastbound near Sharon Township at approximately 4:15 p.m.

A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gary Wheeler Jr., 50, was driving on I-270 when it traveled off the left side of the road, sideswiping the barrier wall.

Wheeler was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.