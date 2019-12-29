Man dead, another in custody after early Sunday shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is in custody after the victim was found shot in the back of a wrecked vehicle early Sunday morning on the city’s east side.

Columbus Police responded to a call of a shooting on the 500 block of Seymour Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they discovered the victim, identified at Roger Kenneth Pindell, 26, in the back seat of a vehicle suffering a gunshot wound.

Pindell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Columbus Police said their investigation revealed a group of males were inside the vehicle when the shooting happened, and they all fled from the scene.

While on an unrelated call about a mile away, Columbus Police officers located a group of males.

Suspecting they may be related to the shooting, officers spoke to the men and discovered several guns in their possession.

After questioning, officers identified a 17-year-old boy as the suspect in the shooting. he has been charged with delinquency murder.

According to police, the suspect allegedly shot Pindell at close range while inside the vehicle.

The reasons for the shooting are still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

This is the 104th homicide in Columbus for 2019.