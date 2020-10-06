Man dead after being found shot inside crashed vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man, who had been shot, was found dead in a crashed vehicle in northwest Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at 10:40 p.m., Monday, officers were called to the area of Joyce and Windsor avenues on the report of an injury crash.

Police say a blue Chevrolet hybrid vehicle drove off the southwest corner and into a ditch.

Later, the police discovered that the victim, identified as Roddale Garmany, 28, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.