Man dead after being found shot inside crashed vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man, who had been shot, was found dead in a crashed vehicle in northwest Columbus.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at 10:40 p.m., Monday, officers were called to the area of Joyce and Windsor avenues on the report of an injury crash.  

Police say a blue Chevrolet hybrid vehicle drove off the southwest corner and into a ditch.  

Later, the police discovered that the victim, identified as Roddale Garmany, 28, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police continue to investigate.  

