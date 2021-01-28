Man critically injured in shooting near southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man was critically injured in a shooting near southeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a 22-year-old male was shot at the 1600 block of Jonathan Drive.

At least three shots were fired at the victim before the suspect fled the scene. The victim told police, the suspect was driving a gray and black colored pickup. Police said the suspect was seen in dark-colored clothes as well.

The victim was able to drive from the scene of the shooting to Columbus Fire Medics near Fairwood Avenue and Deshler Avenue.

Medics then transported the victim to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but he is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-645-4189.