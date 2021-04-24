Man critical following East Linden shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday morning in East Linden.

Columbus Police said the 42-year-old victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of East Hudson Street Saturday at approximately 8:44 a.m. for a report o fa shooting.

Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower torso.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.