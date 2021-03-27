Man critical after being shot while sitting in car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is fighting for his life Saturday morning after being shot while sitting in his parked car on Wedgewood Drive. Police say the shooting was a result of a robbery attempt.

The shooting happened just before noon on Friday when two men approached the 22-year old victim’s vehicle, according to police. Surveillance footage shows one of the men firing a shot through the rear passenger window, which hit the victim as he tried to leave the car.

The suspects are described as two men aged 16-20 years old. One was wearing a blue hoodie with a large white Nike swoosh across the chest, while the other wore a black hoodie with a white circular symbol on the left chest area.

Police say the victim remains in life-threatening condition.