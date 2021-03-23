Man critical after being hit by vehicle in Madison Township

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car near south Columbus Tuesday evening.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies and Madison Township Police responded to London-Groveport Road near Alum Creek Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police were able to locate the victim at the scene. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The vehicle that struck the man remained at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

No further information is available.

