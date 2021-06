COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being found in the street on the east side of Columbus Monday night.

Columbus Police said officers responded to the area of East Livingston Avenue and Vernon Road at approximately 9:42 p.m.

Officers found the victim at the scene. He was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police said there was no vehicle at the scene, so it is currently being investigated as a possible hit/skip accident.