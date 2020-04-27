Man charged with ‘unlawful possession or use of a hoax weapon of mass destruction’ after downtown bomb scare

26 year old Alec Smith has been charged with felonious “unlawful possession or use of a hoax weapon of mass destruction” as well as multiple misdemeanors. PHOTO: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A Columbus man has been charged in connection to a bomb scare that shut down some downtown streets early Saturday morning.

Court records show 26 year old Alec Smith has been charged with felonious “unlawful possession or use of a hoax weapon of mass destruction” as well as multiple misdemeanors.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police investigating suspicious items found in vehicle near downtown Columbus

Smith was pulled over by Columbus Police officers near W. Gay and Front Streets. During the stop Smith was taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

During the arrest, Columbus Police say they found what appeared to be explosive devices and materials in Smith’s vehicle. The situation was eventually contained and cleared by the Columbus Fire Bomb Squad and the Fire and Explosives Investigations Unit.

Officers say during their interview with Smith after his arrest, he said he kept the materials in his car to throw at his ex-girlfriend’s family members who Smith said had been following him recently.

Police say the ex-girlfriend confirmed that alleged admission when she was interview. They say she said Smith had been following and threatening her via text, including a message that mentioned an explosion.