Man charged with trying to abduct woman and children in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE (WCMH) — Circleville police have arrested a man accused of trying to kidnap a woman and two small children.

Police say Wesley Stallworth approached the woman and children Tuesday on the 400 block of South Pickaway St. He used his vehicle to block the victims on the sidewalk and attempted to get them into his vehicle, according to a statement.

The victims were able to escape and called police from a nearby home.

Stallworth’s vehicle was located on Logan Street, and police learned it been stolen earlier from the Pilot gas station on US Route 23.

Stallworth was also located on Logan St. and searched. Police say they found car keys in Stallworth’s pocket that belonged to the stolen vehicle.

Stallworth was charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony; and three counts of attempted abduction, also fourth degree felonies.

Police say Stallworth also had a warrant for his arrest from Yellow Springs, Ohio, and from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.