Arrest warrant issued for man accused of making threat against 2018 OSU-Michigan game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man in California is on the run after being charged with threatening to injure students during the 2018 Ohio State University and the University of Michigan.

According to a grand jury filing, Daniel Lee Rippy sent an electronic communication from California to OSU during the game that contained a threat to injure Ohio State students and players.

The threat read: “your school is going to get shot the [explicitive] up and I’m seriously going to hurt the students and all the players from the football team.”

Rippy was arrested Sunday and released on bond Monday. However, according to court documents, Rippy failed to appear for pretrial services.

Attempts by officials to reach Rippy were not returned, and his attorney was unsuccessful in contacting him as well.

Rippy’s failure to appear is a violation of the conditions set forth in his bond release.

A no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest by the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.