Man charged with shooting teen at Grove City skate park

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — An altercation between two teenagers resulted in one being shot and the other arrested in the parking lot of a Grove City skateboard park.

According to Grove City Police, Johnathon Estrada, 18, of Columbus, has been charged with one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Estrada is accused of shooting a 15-year-old in the abdomen following an altercation in the parking lot of the skateboard park located on the 3700 block of Hoover Road in Grove City Friday.

The victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries at Children’s Hospital.

Estrada is being held in Franklin County Jail.