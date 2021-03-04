Man charged with robbing UDF then fleeing police

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year old man has been charged with robbing a United Dairy Farmers store, then leading police on a car and foot chase.

Police say Cameron Hines robbed the UDF on the 6000 block of E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, at gunpoint around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

While searching for the suspect, police tried to pull over a suspicious car, but the driver didn’t stop. Instead, he continued driving into a neighborhood near Waggoner Rd. and Broad Street, then abandoned the car and took off on foot.

Police say the driver was Hines and took him into custody once they tracked him down. He is charged with aggravated robbery and felony fleeing and is being held in the Franklin County Jail.