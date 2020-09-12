Man charged with rape of three children in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is facing six rape charges amid allegations he raped three children over a 15-year period.

Timothy Lenigar, 34, was arrested Friday inside a Rio Grande McDonald’s.

Lenigar is charged with six counts of rape, all first-degree felonies.

According to Athens County Prosecutor Keller J. Blackburn, the first allegation against Lenigar occurred between November and December of 2004. Another child was allegedly raped two different times between January and May of 2005. Lenigar allegedly raped a third child between July of 2014 and April of 2020. Lenigar allegedly compelled his victims “to submit by force or threat of force,” according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

Blackburn’s statement said the alleged incidents took place in The Plains and Jackson County.

Lenigar was taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. He is set to appear in court for his arraignment on Monday.