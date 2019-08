COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is currently in jail after being charged with rape and other offenses following an incident near The Ohio State University Campus early Saturday morning.

According to court records, Darrell Rodgers is charged with rape, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred in the area of West 9th Avenue and High Street. The incident did not take place on the OSU campus.

Rodgers will appear in court for arraignment on Monday.