Man charged with rape after Coshocton Co. Job and Family Services reports juvenile assault

COSHOCTON COUNTY (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man was charged with rape on Friday after the Coshocton County Job and Family Services contacted the sheriff’s office about a possible sexual assault involving a juvenile.

Eric M. Dickerson, of the Coshocton area, was charged with rape and could face additional charged once the Coshocton County Prosecutor reviews the entire case, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.

Coshocton County Children Services and the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office are assisting the sheriff’s office in this investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by your Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office.