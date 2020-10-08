Man charged with murder on Parsons Ave. turns himself in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has turned himself in for a murder that occurred October 2 in the 1700 block of Parsons Ave. in Columbus.

David Bullock turned himself in after Columbus Police homicide detectives filed an arrest warrant Bullock on Thursday. Bullock has been charged with murder for causing the death of Andre Clayborn.

On Oct. 2, officers found Blair Ray outside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Inside the residence, officers found Clayborn also suffering from a gunshot wound. CFD Medic 2 transported Ray to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

CFD Medic 3 transported Clayborn to Grant Medical Center in extremely critical condition. Clayborn did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead by at 2:33 a.m.

While the first two victims were being treated, a third victim, Jarrett Gordon, arrived at Grant Medical Center. Gordon was also wounded during the incident and is expected to recover from his injuries.

While it hasn’t been determined what precipitated the altercation, the investigation has revealed a number of shots were fired both inside and outside of the residence on parsons Ave.

This was the 118th homicide in Columbus for calendar year 2020.