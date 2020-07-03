Man charged with murder in S. Champion fatal shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested and charged a suspect in a fatal shooting on S. Champion Avenue.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:05pm, Thursday, officers were called to the 1900 block of S. Champion Avenue on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found Delano Royster, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound.  

Royster was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.  

Another man was hospitalized in stable condition after he was found by police running from the scene. 

Later, Trevon Elder, 25, was dropped off at OSU East Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Police say Elder, and the two victims were inside the residence, when there was a fight and Elder pulled a handgun, shooting Royster.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers 614-461-8477.  

