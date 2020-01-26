Man charged with murder in death of Coshocton man

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in the killing of a Coshocton County man initially reported as missing.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Lee Walters, 50, from Coshocton, was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated murder in the death of Gilbert Dale Walton, 50.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Jan. 21, deputies were called to investigate Walton’s disappearance.

Deputies say once they began investigating, they began receiving tips of possible foul play in regard to Walton’s disappearance.

At about 11:18 p.m. Friday, Walton’s body was found in the area of State Route 93, entering Muskingum County.

On Saturday, a warrant for aggravated murder was issued for Walters. Soon after the warrant was filed, Walters was arrested by the Barberton Police Department. He was taken to the Coshocton County Justice Center, where he remains.

One woman is also in custody in connection with the case. The nature of her involvement has not been revealed. Her name is being withheld pending the filing of official charges.