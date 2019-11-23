Man charged with murder after allegedly strangling acquaintance in domestic dispute

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder after allegedly strangling an acquaintance from an incident stemming from a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred early Friday evening at the victim’s residence in the Bear Pointe Apartments in Liberty Township.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Brandon T. Ivy, of central Ohio, notified the Powell Police Department vaguely of an incident at his friend’s residence.

While Ivy was detained, deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence and discovered the victim deceased from an apparent strangulation.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Ivy was taken into custody, questioned by detectives, and placed under arrest with an initial charge of murder, a felony in the first degree.

He is in the Delaware County Jail and will be arraigned Monday morning.

Ivy had a history with both the victim and law enforcement, including domestic violence charges.

