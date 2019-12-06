Man charged with murder after 46-year-old man found dead in Columbus home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man has been arrested after Columbus police found a man dead earlier this week inside of a home on Dakota Drive.

Anthony Miller has been charged with murder after Columbus police found Edward J. Monett, 46, dead inside 445 Dakota Ave. on Wednesday, according to a police report.

Monett had been missing since Nov. 16 and family members found blood on the floor of the home, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m.

This is the 98th homicide in Columbus in 2019.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

