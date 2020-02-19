Man charged with intentionally hitting Obetz police chief with vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been charged with intentionally hitting the Obetz police chief with this vehicle.

According to police reports, just after 3pm, Tuesday, Village of Obetz Chief of Police, J. Michael Confer parked his vehicle, with its red and blue emergency lights activated, in front of a silver 2003 Toyota Corolla, being driven by Clinton M. Monnin.

The police report states that Chief Confer approached the vehicle with his badge displayed while identifying himself, when Monnin accelerated the vehicle, striking Confer in the legs and forcing him onto the front hood of the vehicle, where he fell off the passenger side.

Monnin was later apprehended and transferred to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office where police said he admitted to accelerating the vehicle during the incident when approached by Confer.