Man charged with intentionally crashing into Columbus Police cruiser

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man is facing charges after officers say he intentionally crashed into a Columbus police cruiser.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10pm, Saturday, patrol officers were traveling eastbound on E. Livingston Avenue in a marked cruiser when a white Ford Expedition approached the cruiser at a high rate of speed in the next lane.

Police say the drive of the vehicle, Terry Colas, 20, then purposefully swerved his vehicle, striking the left rear of the cruiser, causing it to spin out of control.

Colas’ vehicle flipped and landed against a utility pole after striking the cruiser.

According to police, Colas then exited his vehicle with a long piece of wood in his hand and yelled at the officers to kill him.

One of the officers ordered Colas to drop the piece of wood, which he did, and was taken into custody.

The officer suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital where they were later released.

Colas was charged with two counts of felonious assault.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.