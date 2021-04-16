Man charged with setting fire to Lancaster police lodge

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a man in connection with a February fire at the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #50 in Lancaster.

Kenneth Dawson was arrested in Mason, Ohio, near Cincinnati Thursday, after authorities say he attempted to flee the area.

The Fairfield Common Pleas Court charged Dawson with Arson, Retaliation, Possessing Criminal Tools, and Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Ordnance.

Authorities say Dawson had been arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and charged with OVI before he allegedly set the February 27 fire.

The U.S. Marshals Service-run Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, or SOFAST, executed the search and arrest.