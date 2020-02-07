Man charged with abandonment in starvation death of dog in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old dog in Butler County.

Clarence Thomas Jr. has been charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals and abandoning animals. He was booked into the Butler County Jail.

Thomas is charged in the death of a three-year-old Cane Corso, who the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said was found in the rear parking lot of an abandoned business on the 4300 block of Hamilton Middleton Road in Liberty Township in late January.

The sheriff’s office said the dog, black with white on his chest wearing a red collar, died of starvation, abandoned in black wired cage.

“We posted this case on social media to get the word out that not only were we looking for the subject responsible for this heinous act but to let offenders know, you can run by you cannot hide,” Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said in a statement.