Man charged in shooting death at McDonald’s on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been charged in the weekend shooting death of a man near an east side McDonald’s.

Brandon Jamal Price, 30, of Rainbow Park, is charged with one count of murder following a shooting Saturday night at the McDonald’s on the 2500 block of South Hamilton Drive.

When Columbus Police arrived at the scene, they said they found Ricardo Henderson, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Henderson was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

Price is scheduled for a court hearing Thursday. He is currently in the Franklin County Jail.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.