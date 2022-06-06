COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been indicted in a hit and run crash in September 2021 that left a 26-year-old man dead in northeast Columbus.

Anthony Lee, 36, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of failing to stop after an accident on the 2600 block of Beulah Road on Sept. 12 of last year, according to court records.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to the scene at approximately 1:49 p.m. and found the victim, Kaine Ratcliff, lying in an alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:58 p.m.

This was the 149th homicide in Columbus in 2021.

Lee is scheduled to be arraigned on all charges Wednesday. He is currently being held in Franklin County Jail.