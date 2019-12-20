Man charged in death of 2-month-old given $50k bond

Javion R. Bawlen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of killing a 2-month-old girl on Wednesday was arraigned, Friday.  

According to police, homicide detectives were notified of a baby’s death at Doctor’s West Hospital. An autopsy revealed the death of Janylan Bawlen was caused by another person. 

Police said that the father of the girl, Javion R. Bawlen, 19, admitted involvement in the child’s death during an interview with detectives. 

During his arraignment a judge issued Javion Bawlen a $50,000 bond and set a preliminary hearing for December 27 at 9am.

