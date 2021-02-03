Man charged after shooting in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is hospitalized and another has been arrested following a shooting Tuesday night in Franklin Township.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Armando Rivera, 35, has been charged with felony assault after a 911 caller reported seeing a man covered in blood.

Officers responded to that call on the 800 block of Deerer Road.

The victim, who drove himself to a relative’s home, suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. He was then taken to the hospital.

The victim allegedly said Rivera was the person who shot him.

According to the sheriff’s office, both Rivera and the victim lived at the same address, where deputies later recovered a shotgun.

Rivera is set to appear in court Thursday.