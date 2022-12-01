COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was beaten with a semi-automatic weapon and shot in the hand in Franklinton while trying to fend off two individuals Wednesday night.

Columbus police responded to reports of a robbery and shooting in the 1500 block of West Broad Street, where a man was allegedly robbed and beaten with a gun just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the victim was inside a friend’s apartment when the two individuals were let inside. One suspect revealed a semi-automatic weapon and began hitting the victim over the head with it and demanding unspecified property. The victim and the suspect fought over the gun before the victim was shot in the hand.

The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene while the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. He is listed in stable condition and was treated for the gunshot to his left hand.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Robbery Unit at (614) 645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).