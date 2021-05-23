Man at Bicentennial Park shooting calls it a ‘traumatic experience’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man in Bicentennial Park Saturday night for a gathering that ended in a fatal shooting said if he had known what was going to happen, he wouldn’t have been there.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:51 p.m. at the park’s amphitheater and resulted in 16-year-old Olivia Kurtz being killed while five others sustained gunshot wounds.

“If I knew it was going to end like that, I would have never came,” said Daizhon Cox, who was at the event. “That was not on my mind at all, like, ‘Hey, they’re gonna shoot, somebody’s gonna die, I’m gonna be running for my life hoping this bullet doesn’t hit me or seeing people drop,'”

Cox added there were hundreds of people in the park dancing when the shots were fired.

He said word of the event started with a message spreading on social media about people riding their scooters downtown, which then turned into a party.

“Definitely a traumatic experience,” Cox said.

When the shots started, he said everyone started running.

“You start seeing people dropping, you seeing people running, people hopping over the fence,” Cox said. “You start hearing sirens. It was just a lot of stuff going on at one time, you know? In my head, I’m just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know what to do.”

As Cox was running away, he said he saw someone fall after being shot and stayed to help him.

“Stayed there with him, applied pressure to his wound, but it was really scary for me,” he said. “I really never been through something like that.”

According to police, two other people were not shot, but were injured when they tried to run away.

“We definitely need to look at ourselves in the community and see what we can do within ourselves, because this is an issue within the community and it’s just not good,” Cox said.

Police have yet to release any suspect information.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.