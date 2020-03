COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man assaulted earlier this month died on Tuesday from a gunshot wound.

Brent Bailey Jr. was answering the door when he was shot through the door by unknown suspect according to reports.

Doctors say Bailey Jr. was transported to an area hospital in critical and underwent surgery on March 1st and died March 17th.

The incident was initially an assault case but now is a homicide according to authorities.

Police say they haven’t identified the suspect yet.