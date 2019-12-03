Closings & Delays
The Charles School at ODU

Man arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 400,000 to spend next 10 years in prison

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man arrested earlier this year with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 400,000 people will spend the next ten years in prison.

Kelvin Brown pled guilty to possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl-related compound Tuesday in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

Brown originally faced additional charges related to cocaine possession, but those were dropped in favor of the guilty plea, as were firearms specifications attached to the charges he pled to.

Brown was arrested in the Linden area and charged in March of this year, at which time police claimed to have seized 763 grams of fentanyl.

Two milligrams of fentanyl is generally considered an average fatal dose for a person.

Here’s a breakdown of everything police seized and its street value:

  • 763 grams of fentanyl = $76,200
  • 694 grams of heroin = $69,400
  • 43 grams of cocaine = $4,300
  • 16 grams of marijuana = $160
  • 3 semi-automatic guns

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools