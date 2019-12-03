Man arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 400,000 to spend next 10 years in prison

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man arrested earlier this year with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 400,000 people will spend the next ten years in prison.

Kelvin Brown pled guilty to possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl-related compound Tuesday in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

Brown originally faced additional charges related to cocaine possession, but those were dropped in favor of the guilty plea, as were firearms specifications attached to the charges he pled to.

Brown was arrested in the Linden area and charged in March of this year, at which time police claimed to have seized 763 grams of fentanyl.

Two milligrams of fentanyl is generally considered an average fatal dose for a person.

Here’s a breakdown of everything police seized and its street value: