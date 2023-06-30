WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A Wednesday 911 call about shots fired in West Portsmouth led to deputies arresting a man on charges of attempted murder after a four-hour chase.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said it responded about 12:50 p.m. to a 911 call in the 1400 block of Third Street, where a woman told deputies that Jonathan Mosley, 35, had broken out her home’s windows, fired a gun multiple times and threatened to shoot deputies.

When deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrived, they learned that Mosley had ran away. The sheriff’s office said it pinged Mosley’s cell phone and learned he had moved near State Route 73/104 in West Portsmouth.

When law enforcement searched that area, they found Mosley hiding in a brushy area. From there, he ran away through a field and onto the U.S. 52 Twin Bridges. When detectives tried to approach to arrest him, the sheriff’s office said Mosley jumped off the bridge and landed 15 feet below into brush near the Ohio River.

Mosley kept running toward Bertha Avenue in Portsmouth, but around 4:10 p.m., authorities caught him hiding behind a tree in the area. Deputies found Mosley had a 9mm handgun when they arrested him, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Portsmouth ambulance came to treat Mosley for minor injuries before deputies took him into custody. He faces charges including the following:

Attempted murder

Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation

Felonious assault

Having weapons under disability

Violation of a protection order

Discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The sheriff’s office added that the investigation was ongoing, and more charges could be brought forward to a Scioto County grand jury later on.