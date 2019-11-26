Man arrested in shooting death last week in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of a man last week after an argument.

Mahdi H. Mohamed, 24, turned himself in to the Franklin County Jail Sunday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Mohamed is accused of shooting Mushin Yusuf, 22, Friday afternoon.

Columbus Police said an argument between the two men on Thursday carried over to the next day, resulting in the shooting.

Mohamed is charged with one count of murder.

This is the 94th homicide in Columbus in 2019.

