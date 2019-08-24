Man arrested in May 2018 killing of Columbus woman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have arrested a man in connection with the May 2018 killing of a woman on the city’s west side.

Mark Anthony Duncan Jr., 19, of South Powell Avenue, was charged Saturday in the death of Dannielle Rowe, 41.

According to Columbus Police, Rowe’s body was found in a home on North Central Avenue on May 21, 2018, at approximately 1:15 a.m.

The investigation into Rowe’s death revealed she suffered significant stab wounds as well a blunt force trauma.

Duncan is currently in police custody and is awaiting his initial court appearance.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.