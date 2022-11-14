A previous story on the shooting outside of Sheetz can be seen in the player above

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody in connection with the deadly shooting of of a 21-year old at a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus

Keimariyon Ross, 18, was arrested and charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting Kevin Sobnosky, Columbus police said. Ross turned himself in on Sunday.

On Oct. 30 a car with four men between 18 and 21 years old were in a car driving near the Sheetz store at the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue, near Airport Drive, when shots were fired at the vehicle from the parking lot. Sobnosky was hit by one of the shots and died the next afternoon.

Sobnosky, a Youngstown native, was visiting Columbus from out of town with the other three men. Denner said Sobnosky was a valedictorian at Girard High School and a member of the dean’s list at Youngstown State University.

Police found 20 shell casings at the scene, where multiple people were reportedly firing guns. CPD listed up to 12 persons of interest during the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit, Detective Polgar, at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477