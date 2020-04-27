Man arrested in connection with shooting that led to car crashing into home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in January that caused a car to crash into a home, setting it on fire.

Darnell Rashawn Walton, 19, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder in connection with the Jan. 12 shooting.

According to police, Savon Pullie was inside a car on the 6300 block of Georges Creek Road when the vehicle he was in struck the side of an apartment home, sparking a fire.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots in the area prior to the accident.

Pullie was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, Todd Hammond Jr., was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and when the vehicle struck the building. Hammond fled on foot after the crash and suffered only minor injuries, police said.

Walton is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday at 9 a.m.